Is the iPhone 14 Plus a flop? Production halted as demand falters

Apple has reportedly told at least one supplier of iPhone 14 Plus parts to halt production while it reevaluates whether the demand is sufficient to continue. While the iPhone 14 Pro seems to have been a success for Apple, the same seemingly can't be said for its larger stablemate.

The same report goes on to claim that at least two other companies that rely on the parts no longer being made have also now cut production (opens in new tab) by as much as 90%.

Supply and demand

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus only went on sale less than two weeks ago and it's suggested that demand is low enough for Apple to slash production. The report by The Information notes that Apple's pause of production comes while its "procurement team reevaluates demand for the product," suggesting that there is scope for production to ramp back up once that reevaluation is complete.

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's first non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone, replacing the smaller iPhone 13 mini from last year's lineup. That, too, saw its production cut due to perceived low demand among consumers, with many believing that a larger phone would fare better. This new report suggests that isn't happening, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max proving the more popular of the two larger iPhones. That's the best iPhone Apple currently sells in terms of features and screen size, although it's also its most expensive.

This isn't the first time Apple has rejigged its iPhone 14 production, however. Reports had Apple reducing production of its base model in favor of lending capacity to iPhone 14 Pro production — a device that costs more but has additional features like the Dynamic Island, 120Hz ProMotion Always-On Display, and a 48-megapixel camera.

As for why the iPhone 14 Plus may be selling worse than expected, Apple isn't commenting and nobody really knows at this point. It's thought the global economic situation could be at play, with the popularity of the Pro models speaking to the additional disposable income people shopping in that market might have.

The similarity in price between the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro — just $100 — could also be a factor, with people choosing features over screen real estate.