iPhone 15 event, LIVE! All the news from Apple's Wonderlust event as it happens

Are you ready? It's that time of year again — after months of speculation, Apple is about to lift the lid off its latest mobile devices, offering us our first glimpse at the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

This year's September Apple event, dubbed 'Wonderlust' on the company's invite, has a lot riding on it, following last year's modest iPhone 14 update. From new exterior designs to upgraded camera systems to improved screen tech, Apple's handset line-up could be about to get one of the more substantial upgrades its seen in recent times, while its wearable range is tipped to get a much-needed internal speed boost, too.

We'll be reporting live on all the pre-show rumors, speculation and leaks right up to the September 12, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m BST show kick-off, when we'll then give you a run-through of every major announcement as it happens.

Keep this page bookmarked, and keep checking in for updates — it's going to be wonderful...