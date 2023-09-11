Live
iPhone 15 event, LIVE! All the news from Apple's Wonderlust event as it happens
iPhone 15 launch time is almost here. Catch up with everything from Apple's Wonderlust event with our live news report.
Are you ready? It's that time of year again — after months of speculation, Apple is about to lift the lid off its latest mobile devices, offering us our first glimpse at the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
This year's September Apple event, dubbed 'Wonderlust' on the company's invite, has a lot riding on it, following last year's modest iPhone 14 update. From new exterior designs to upgraded camera systems to improved screen tech, Apple's handset line-up could be about to get one of the more substantial upgrades its seen in recent times, while its wearable range is tipped to get a much-needed internal speed boost, too.
We'll be reporting live on all the pre-show rumors, speculation and leaks right up to the September 12, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m BST show kick-off, when we'll then give you a run-through of every major announcement as it happens.
Keep this page bookmarked, and keep checking in for updates — it's going to be wonderful...
iPhone 15 Event: The Story So Far...
- iPhone 15 : Can the iPhone 15 make up for a dissapointing iPhone 14? Here's what we know so far.
- iPhone 15 Pro: Going beyond the Dynamic Island. What's Apple's pro smartphone got up its sleeve this yeah?
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: Will that periscope camera make its debut on Apple's most-premium handset?
- Apple Watch Series 9: With a new chip teased, it may be a hot year for Apple's long-running wearable.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: Expect a modest update for Apple's top-tier rugged wearable sequel.
- iOS 17: Our favorite new iPhone software improvements, all in one place.
- watchOS 10: A significant upgrade for Apple's Watch software makes even older Apple Watches feel new again.
Latest iPhone 15 Event Updates
Want to know everything that's going to be launched tomorrow? The ever-prolific Mark Gurman of Bloomberg leaked all the devices that we're going to see on the day — and we gathered them all up with what might be coming to give you a sneaky peek into what the event is going to look like.
And we're off! Gerald Lynch (Editor in Chief) and Stephen Warwick (News Editor) here enjoying a balmy, late summer run in to what is fittingly expected to be the hottest iPhone launch event in some years. Those disappointed with the iPhone 14's modest showing last year can expect, according to pre-show rumors, a far more exciting event this year, with a host of improvements headed to Apples 'entry' level iPhone. From a redesigned chassis to the potential introduction of the Dynamic Island across the range, you'll get more bang-for-buck this year than last. And that's before the quality-of-life improvement that's the essentially-guaranteed USB-C introduction to the range.
