Microsoft could steal a popular iPhone feature and bring it to Windows PCs everywhere, but you might be surprised which one
Remember the App Library?
In this day and age it's increasingly difficult to do something entirely unique, especially in the world of the mature computer operating system. They don't come much more mature than Windows of course, and it seems that Microsoft's PC software is about to borrow a feature from none other than the iPhone.
According to a new leak, it seems that an upcoming Windows 11 update could bring a revamped Start Menu to the PC that will feature a new way to see all of the software that is isntalled. Those apps will be split into categories to make them easier to find with a search option also available as an additional option.
If that sounds familiar, it should. Because the iPhone has offered the same thing for years in the form of the App Library.
Apps as far as the eye can see
Our friends at Windows Central reported that the latest Windows 11 preview builds include the groundwork for a new view that will show app categories as well as previews of four icons from each category — just like the App Library. That groundwork was first spotted by phantomofearth on the X social network.
The Start menu looks set to offer a number of categories including productivity, Entertainment, Music, and more. PC users will be able to choose whether or not to use the new layout, with the traditional apps list an option for those who prefer things as they are today.
The iPhone's App Library has been around since iOS 14 and will of course be present when iOS 18 ships to the public later this year. The update is currently available as part of the ongoing developer and public beta programs as Apple irons out the issues ahead of the big release.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.