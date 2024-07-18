Microsoft could steal a popular iPhone feature and bring it to Windows PCs everywhere, but you might be surprised which one

In this day and age it's increasingly difficult to do something entirely unique, especially in the world of the mature computer operating system. They don't come much more mature than Windows of course, and it seems that Microsoft's PC software is about to borrow a feature from none other than the iPhone.

According to a new leak, it seems that an upcoming Windows 11 update could bring a revamped Start Menu to the PC that will feature a new way to see all of the software that is isntalled. Those apps will be split into categories to make them easier to find with a search option also available as an additional option.

If that sounds familiar, it should. Because the iPhone has offered the same thing for years in the form of the App Library.

Apps as far as the eye can see

Our friends at Windows Central reported that the latest Windows 11 preview builds include the groundwork for a new view that will show app categories as well as previews of four icons from each category — just like the App Library. That groundwork was first spotted by phantomofearth on the X social network.

The Start menu looks set to offer a number of categories including productivity, Entertainment, Music, and more. PC users will be able to choose whether or not to use the new layout, with the traditional apps list an option for those who prefer things as they are today.

The iPhone's App Library has been around since iOS 14 and will of course be present when iOS 18 ships to the public later this year. The update is currently available as part of the ongoing developer and public beta programs as Apple irons out the issues ahead of the big release.

More from iMore