Microsoft says it's the iPhone or nothing for employees in China as it blocks Android phones over security concerns

The iPhone is already pretty popular all around the world, including in China. But it's about to get a boost in a way that few might have seen coming following the news that Microsoft has told employees in China that they must ditch their Android phones in favor of iPhones.

Starting in September Microsoft will stop allowing Android devices to access its corporate resources in China over security concerns, leaving the iPhone 15 and similar handsets as the only option for Apple employees in the country.

The news comes as Microsoft seeks to harden the security of its corporate services in the country and the lack of Google Play Store access on Chinese Android phones means that the App Store is the only source for employees in the country to download Microsoft's security apps.

Banned Androids

Bloomberg reports that Microsoft "has been ramping up security worldwide after incurring repeat attacks from state-sponsored hackers, with a Russia-linked breach disclosed in January affecting dozens of US government agencies, including the State Department."

The report goes on to say that any workers who currently use Android phones will be provided with an iPhone 15. "The company will make iPhones available for collection at various hubs across China, including Hong Kong, where Google’s services are accessible," Bloomberg explains, adding that employees will still be able to use Android phones for personal use despite the corporate ban.

