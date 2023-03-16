Move over iPhone 15, here's what an iPhone 4 would look like in 2023
An iPhone 4 reimagined.
Have you ever wanted to own an iPhone 4 in 2023? For many, it's the best-looking iPhone that Apple ever released. Well, one Reddit user has put together a concept of what an iPhone 4 would look like if it was released alongside the iPhone 15 later this year.
The concept created by u/G8M8N8 (opens in new tab) took five days to complete using Blender, a 3D graphics application. The user played with the iconic silver stainless steel edges and glass back to create the best iPhone we may ever see.
After Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 Mini, there has been a call for the return of smaller smartphones, yet rumors of the iPhone 15 coming in a 6.1 and 6.7-inch mean a smaller device doesn't look likely.
Bring back the glass sandwich
The iPhone 4 is iconic for many reasons. It's a beautiful design created by Jony Ive, the first iPhone to include a Retina Display and a front-facing camera for the new phenomenon called Selfies.
If Apple were to modernize the look of the iPhone 4 as an anniversary product when the smartphone turns 15 in 2025, it would sell like hotcakes - Apple, what are you waiting for?
Now, let's be totally honest this fantastic concept is never going to see the light of day, but maybe some of the design choices could make a return even if it is in a larger device like a 6.1-inch iPhone. However, that won't be this year, as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to look pretty similar to the iPhone 14 when it releases later this year.
Until then, the Reddit user, also known as Nate, has offered to release the wallpaper they created for this iPhone 4 concept if people want it. Head over to the Reddit post to give feedback and comments on this incredible-looking iPhone.
