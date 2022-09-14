New iPhone 14 Pro Max battery outlasts iPhone 13 Pro Max by 2.5 hours in early tests

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max outlasts the outgoing iPhone 13 Pro Max by 2.5 hours in early battery tests, making it the longest-lasting iPhone tested.

The tests, carried out by Tom's Guide, saw the iPhone 14 Pro Max manage to last for more than 14.5 hours during the outfit's battery tests. By contrast, the popular iPhone 13 Pro Max managed a little more than 12 hours.

All The Battery

The results make the iPhone 14 Pro Max the best iPhone yet in terms of longevity and move it into the second spot on Tom's Guide's table of battery life masters. The top spot still belongs to the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, which lasted 15.5 hours on a single charge, while the iPhone 13 Pro lasted 11 hours and 42 minutes to find itself in 13th spot. No figures for the new iPhone 14 were available, though.

The report notes that Apple continues to ship the new iPhones with 20W charging which means it can't charge as quickly as some Android phones. There's no charger in the box, of course, either.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a slightly smaller battery than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, suggesting that the battery life gains come from the new A16 Bionic chip that the phone shares with iPhone 14 Pro. However, those buying an iPhone 14 or 14 Plus must make do with last year's A15 Bionic.

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max will go on sale with all the other iPhone 14 models this Friday, September 16. Pre-orders for the handsets went live last week on Friday, September 9, following an announcement on September 7. That announcement also saw new Apple Watches and AirPods announced, but they won't go on sale until September 23.