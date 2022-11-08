One of the iPhone's best camera apps now supports one of its best camera features

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both include support for a new 2x camera feature and now the popular Halide camera app has also now been updated to take full use of it.

The new feature is specific to the Pro iPhones because they have the new 48-megapixel camera and the 2x zoom uses all of those pixels to artificially zoom, essentially cropping out parts of the image in the process. Halide needed to do some work to make the most of that new zoom level, and that update is now good to go in the App Store.

Zoom fun

The new update, Halide version 2.10, builds on the previous release that added support for other iPhone 14 Pro features including 48-megapixel capture support. The 2x zoom support isn't the only addition here either, with Halide now supporting focus peaking and generally getting faster in the process. The app has also gained the usual array of fixes across the board, too.

While Apple does include a Camera app built right into every iPhone that is sold, third-party apps like Halide take a step beyond what it offers including adding more power user-friendly capture modes and image tweaking.

Want to take Halide for a spin? The new update is available for download from the App Store (opens in new tab) now so existing users might already have it installed. For everyone else, Halide is a free download with a subscription available. Alternatively, a lifetime license is also an option for those who prefer to go that route.

Halide really is one of the best iPhone camera apps in the App Store today and is well worth checking out if you're at all curious about what those new iPhone cameras can do.