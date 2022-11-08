One of the iPhone's best camera apps now supports one of its best camera features
Halide now supports the iPhone 14 Pro's 2x zoom thanks to a new update.
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both include support for a new 2x camera feature and now the popular Halide camera app has also now been updated to take full use of it.
The new feature is specific to the Pro iPhones because they have the new 48-megapixel camera and the 2x zoom uses all of those pixels to artificially zoom, essentially cropping out parts of the image in the process. Halide needed to do some work to make the most of that new zoom level, and that update is now good to go in the App Store.
Zoom fun
The new update, Halide version 2.10, builds on the previous release that added support for other iPhone 14 Pro features including 48-megapixel capture support. The 2x zoom support isn't the only addition here either, with Halide now supporting focus peaking and generally getting faster in the process. The app has also gained the usual array of fixes across the board, too.
While Apple does include a Camera app built right into every iPhone that is sold, third-party apps like Halide take a step beyond what it offers including adding more power user-friendly capture modes and image tweaking.
Want to take Halide for a spin? The new update is available for download from the App Store (opens in new tab) now so existing users might already have it installed. For everyone else, Halide is a free download with a subscription available. Alternatively, a lifetime license is also an option for those who prefer to go that route.
Halide really is one of the best iPhone camera apps in the App Store today and is well worth checking out if you're at all curious about what those new iPhone cameras can do.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.