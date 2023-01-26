Refurbished iPhone 13 models go on sale in Europe with disappointing discounts
You can expect a discount of around 15% but no more.
Apple has begun to sell refurbished iPhone 13 models across Europe, but anyone hoping for deep discounts is going to be disappointed.
Apple's refurbished iPhone 13 models all come unlocked and SIM-free, with multiple colors often available. Right now stocks are hit-and-miss which means that you might not be able to pick up your first-choice color and storage configuration.
All of Apple's refurbished products sell at a price that is lower than the one you'd expect to pay if picking up a brand-new one, but the discount isn't huge on these iPhones. The refurbished iPhone 13 models are around 15% lower than their newer counterparts.
Great phone, average deal
At the time of writing the refurbished iPhone 13 handsets are available in the U.K., Germany, Spain, and Italy and MacRumors (opens in new tab) notes that it's likely that buyers in the United States will be able to get in on the act soon. The iPhone 13 models are already showing up on the U.S. website, but they aren't currently available for purchase.
While the discount might not be a huge one, there are benefits to buying a renewed iPhone from Apple. Each renewed iPhone comes with a full one-year warranty as well as all the same manuals and accessories you'd get if you bought new. You also get an iPhone that has had its battery and outer shell replaced, which means there isn't all that much that isn't new after all.
The iPhone 13 is the newest iPhone available under Apple's refurbished program right now. The iPhone 14, Apple's best iPhone, isn't yet offered but that will surely change in around a year's time.
Depending on which configuration you choose buying a renewed iPhone could well be the better option in some ways, so long as you don't go into the transaction expecting huge savings. Apart from the iPhone coming in a generic white box, most people wouldn't be able to tell the difference at the point of purchase.
Looking to save as much as possible? There are better iPhone 13 deals to be had including some great ways to save on Apple Refurbished devices.
