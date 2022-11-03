Samsung tells iPhone owners to 'get off the fence' and buy a foldable phone today

A new Samsung ad wants iPhone owners to "get off the fence" about buying a foldable phone and just do it — instead of waiting for Apple to make a foldable of its own.

Predictably, Samsung wants people to buy one of its own foldable phones after getting off that proverbial fence, but that's beside the point.

Samsung's new ad was shared on YouTube and is simply titled "On the Fence." Running for just 30 seconds, the ad sees a man sitting on the fence and peering over to the other side. Back on his side, two people try to convince him that there's nothing for him over there and they should just wait for whatever is there to come to their side.

The idea that iPhone owners wait for Apple to add features that Samsung phones already have is something that the South Korean company has tried to play up to on previous occasions. In this instance, Samsung might have a point.

Apple isn't expected to enter the foldable fray for a few years yet, and not before a foldable iPad, according to a recent report by CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood. "It doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone," Wood is quoted as saying, adding that a foldable tablet could “breathe new life” into the iPad range.

Despite what Samsung might say, Apple doesn't seem to be struggling to get people to buy its very rigid phones. The iPhone 14 Pro, in particular, continues to be challenging to get hold of one, weeks after it went on sale.

Samsung currently sells two foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.