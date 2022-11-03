Samsung tells iPhone owners to 'get off the fence' and buy a foldable phone today
Don't wait for an Apple foldable, buy a Samsung instead.
A new Samsung ad wants iPhone owners to "get off the fence" about buying a foldable phone and just do it — instead of waiting for Apple to make a foldable of its own.
Predictably, Samsung wants people to buy one of its own foldable phones after getting off that proverbial fence, but that's beside the point.
Samsung's new ad was shared on YouTube and is simply titled "On the Fence." Running for just 30 seconds, the ad sees a man sitting on the fence and peering over to the other side. Back on his side, two people try to convince him that there's nothing for him over there and they should just wait for whatever is there to come to their side.
The idea that iPhone owners wait for Apple to add features that Samsung phones already have is something that the South Korean company has tried to play up to on previous occasions. In this instance, Samsung might have a point.
Apple isn't expected to enter the foldable fray for a few years yet, and not before a foldable iPad, according to a recent report by CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood. "It doesn’t make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone," Wood is quoted as saying, adding that a foldable tablet could “breathe new life” into the iPad range.
Despite what Samsung might say, Apple doesn't seem to be struggling to get people to buy its very rigid phones. The iPhone 14 Pro, in particular, continues to be challenging to get hold of one, weeks after it went on sale.
Samsung currently sells two foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
