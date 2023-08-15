Setapp will launch its own third-party iPhone App Store in Europe next year

App subscription outfit Setapp has announced that it is getting ready to launch its own third-party iPhone and iPad App Store in Europe as soon as 2024.

Apple currently requires that all apps installed on iPhones and iPads be downloaded via its own App Store, but European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is in the process of challenging that. As a result, Apple could be forced to allow third-party app stores onto its mobile platforms for the first time ever.

It was heavily rumored that sideloading and third-party app stores would be announced at WWDC 2023, but nothing came of it.

But if this happens in 2024 instead, Setapp says it'll be ready.

Third-party app stores

Setapp already offers iPhone apps as part of its subscription service but they aren't installed via its own App Store. Its Mac apps are installed via a special app, but that simply isn't possible on the iPhone or iPad. That could change thanks to the DMA, and Setapp has announced that it is launching a new waitlist for those who want to get in on the ground floor.

📣 Exciting news for iPhone users in Europe! @Setapp, the ultimate app subscription service for macOS and iOS, is planning to launch as an alternative app store! Join the waitlist and be the first to explore: https://t.co/pbpcM5JzvP#Apple #AppStore #DMA #DigitalMarketsAct pic.twitter.com/ECgthzXzt1August 15, 2023 See more

If Apple is indeed forced to allow third-party app stores in Europe Setapp could be one of the first to launch. However, Apple is still expected to try and fight the decision to force it to open up the iPhone and iPad in ways that would change the way people get apps forever.

Apps downloaded via third-party app stores wouldn't be impacted by App Store fees, including the 30% so-called App Store tax that sees almost a third of app revenue taken from developers at the point of sale.

However, it's important to note that this will only affect those in the European Union, so those in the United States and indeed a large portion of the world won't be able to enjoy the benefit of Setapp's app store, or indeed those offered by anyone else.