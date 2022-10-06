Shazam now puts your song history in Control Center even if you used Siri to ID it

Shazam, the popular Apple-owned app and service that can recognize songs for you, has a new update out in the App Store. While not a huge new feature update, this one does at least fix one pain point for some.

With Shazam fully updated and installed on a device running iOS 16, any song identified now appears via the Music Recognition History feature in Control Center. While that almost worked before, songs that were identified using Siri wouldn't appear. Now, they do.

"Hey Siri"

"Songs you identify using Siri on iOS 16 now sync to your Shazam App library and Music Recognition History View in Control Center," Apple's Shazam release notes say. It's a slight change and one that some might not even notice, but it's a notable one for people who found their songs missing just because they asked Siri to identify them.

The new Shazam update is available for download from the App Store and is of course a free one for those who already have the app installed. Those who need to download it afresh can grab it now (opens in new tab), too.

Apple bought Shazam back in 2018 and it's been steadily improving it ever since. The software is now more heavily tied into iOS than ever before, with the ability to put a song identification history in Control Center being a prime example of that.

Shazam has long been the best iPhone app for people looking to identify a song, whether it's playing on the radio, in a car, or even at a bar or other venue. Now, it's better than ever and we can likely expect Apple to tweak it in the future, too.