Someone made a foldable iPhone and now we don’t know what to think

There's been talk of Apple entering the foldable smartphone market for years but one YouTuber got tired of waiting — so they built their own.

The result is a Frankenstein's monster of a phone, based on the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr and with the guts of an iPhone X inside. And while few would likely say this is a great look, it's clear there is something about that foldable form factor that makes a lot of sense — assuming Apple's software makes full use of it.

Bendy iPhone

While some believe that Apple will release a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone, it's the latter that the market has been crying out for. Samsung and Motorola are just two of the companies already bending their phones in half while Apple's iPhone 14 remains as inflexible as ever.

Now, one Chinese YouTuber has combined Motorola's bendy phone with one of Apple's old models — an iPhone X — to create the first foldable iPhone, likely years before Apple will get around to doing it.

It's dubbed the iPhone V and while it's clearly not up to Apple's fit and finish standards, it actually works and runs iOS just fine.

What all of this tells us is that we really want a foldable iPhone, but we don't want this foldable iPhone. It also goes beyond that, confirming that Apple will need to make some changes to iOS to make the most of its new form factor. Samsung and other companies already do that by having the phone act as its own tripod or kickstand with software that accommodates that. Apple would surely follow suit.

Could split-screen multitasking come to the iPhone when it finally starts folding, for example?

Right now Apple's best iPhone is the iPhone 14 Pro Max and it can't run multiple apps at once despite its huge 6.7-inch screen. Maybe an iPhone with two of those screens side-by-side could change Apple's mind.