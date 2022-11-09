Someone made a foldable iPhone and now we don’t know what to think
This doesn't look great, but also it really does as well.
There's been talk of Apple entering the foldable smartphone market for years but one YouTuber got tired of waiting — so they built their own.
The result is a Frankenstein's monster of a phone, based on the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr and with the guts of an iPhone X inside. And while few would likely say this is a great look, it's clear there is something about that foldable form factor that makes a lot of sense — assuming Apple's software makes full use of it.
Bendy iPhone
While some believe that Apple will release a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone, it's the latter that the market has been crying out for. Samsung and Motorola are just two of the companies already bending their phones in half while Apple's iPhone 14 remains as inflexible as ever.
Now, one Chinese YouTuber has combined Motorola's bendy phone with one of Apple's old models — an iPhone X — to create the first foldable iPhone, likely years before Apple will get around to doing it.
It's dubbed the iPhone V and while it's clearly not up to Apple's fit and finish standards, it actually works and runs iOS just fine.
What all of this tells us is that we really want a foldable iPhone, but we don't want this foldable iPhone. It also goes beyond that, confirming that Apple will need to make some changes to iOS to make the most of its new form factor. Samsung and other companies already do that by having the phone act as its own tripod or kickstand with software that accommodates that. Apple would surely follow suit.
Could split-screen multitasking come to the iPhone when it finally starts folding, for example?
Right now Apple's best iPhone is the iPhone 14 Pro Max and it can't run multiple apps at once despite its huge 6.7-inch screen. Maybe an iPhone with two of those screens side-by-side could change Apple's mind.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.