Sports scores come to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro

The Dynamic Island is getting its first boost with iOS 16.1.

Earlier this month, it was reported that live sports scores were coming to Live Activities with iOS 16.1. The feature, which was unveiled at WWDC back in June, updates sports scores in real-time on your Lock Screen so you don't have to deal with the usual flood of push notifications.

For the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Live Activities is getting an extra boost to make the feature even more useful. As shown off by Paul Bradford on Twitter, iPhone 14 Pro model users will also be able to track live sports scores in the Dynamic Island.

Bradford said that all he had to do to get the feature to work was to "go to the Apple TV app, search for a game, and tap to follow."

Okay this is definitely my favorite Dynamic Island feature so far. Live sports scores, available in the iOS 16.1 beta. Go to Apple TV app, search for a game, and tap to follow.

So, if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you'll be able to track your sports scores using the Dynamic Island in addition to the Lock Screen. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, in comparison, will be stuck with only tracking live sports scores on the Lock Screen.

The Dynamic Island will continue to get better

While the Dynamic Island is a really cool feature, it isn't as useful as it could be as developers haven't had the chance to take advantage of fully just yet. Apple even said as much when it pointed to apps like ride-sharing, food delivery, and more as useful services to take advantage of the feature.

Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

It's currently unclear when iOS 16.1 will release to everyone. Right now, it is only available to developers to test.