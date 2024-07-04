Strange iOS 17 iPhone bug claims SMS messages sent to Android phones have been 'read' as iOS 18's RCS support nears

When iOS 18 ships later this year it will bring support for RCS to the iPhone for the first time. RCS will allow iPhones to send and receive rich messages with Android devices and function similarly to iMessage, but some people report that they're seeing RCS-like behavior with older versions of iOS as well.

Read receipts are part of the RCS specification and they're one of the features iPhone owners are already looking forward to when chatting with their Android-toting friends and family. But some people say that they are already seeing SMS messages marked as "read" even when using older versions of the iPhone's operating system and long before iOS 18 ships to the public.

Some of those reporting this experience say they are using iOS 17, but oddly others say that they have experienced the same thing as far back as iOS 13, suggesting that this is more a bug than a feature.

Getting the message

A new post on Reddit includes a screenshot from an iPhone reportedly running iOS 17 complete with "Read" text beneath a green bubble. The poster says that the status started to appear on messages last week, while others have chimed in to say they're experiencing the same thing.

However, others say that this has been happening for a long time now, suggesting that perhaps Apple has a bug that it's yet to squash rather than this being some pre-launch RCS configuration on Apple's end that is bleeding over into iOS 17 devices.

As for iOS 18, that's currently available in developer beta while a public beta program will go live later this month. A final global public release isn't expected until September, though.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | $0.1 via Boost Infinite at Amazon The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best device you can currently buy for Apple Intelligence. Get an iPhone 15 Pro Max for just one cent when you buy it at Amazon alongside a Boost Infinite plan. Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,199 at Apple

More from iMore