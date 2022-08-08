Student phone deals: save $300 on AT&T unlimited data plan

It's that time of year again - it's back to school! Students are thinking of all the things they'll need to grab to make the return to learning a success, and what they can add to their arsenal to come back at the top of their game. This back-to-school AT&T phone deal is offering up to $300 off its unlimited plan over the course of twelve months if you're a verified student with Student Beans - giving you everything you could want in a plan for less.

Unlimited everything for verified students on AT&T

(opens in new tab) AT&T Unlimited prepaid plan | up to $25 off a month for verified students (opens in new tab) This prepaid plan will net you unlimited data, calls, and texts at a full price of $65 a month. If you get verified on StudentBeans and go for the Autopay option, you'll only pay $40 a month - that's a $300 saving over a period of twelve months.

There are a couple of hoops students will have to jump through in order to take advantage of this offer. First off, you'll need to be verified on StudentBeans. Don't worry, it's super easy - just head over to the student beans website and get verified (opens in new tab).

Once you've been verified, you're good to go. To get the full $25 off, you'll need to take a couple of options. This deal is only on the Unlimited Prepaid plan, so you'll still be paying $40 a month for the plan. With just the StudentBeans discount you'll only get $10 off - so make sure you opt-in to the Autopay option to get the full $25 off.

With the plan, you'll get unlimited 5G data, talk time, and texts, along with AT&T's excellent coverage and Active Armor fraud call blocking. You can bring your own phone to help save some money. If you need a new phone, AT&T's website has some great back-to-school deals (opens in new tab) on new handsets should you need a new best iPhone.