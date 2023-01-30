Stunning iPhone 15 Ultra concept imagines those glorious curved edges
That's one good-looking iPhone you've got there.
2023 is shaping to be a big year for Apple's biggest and best iPhone. The so-called iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to offer a lot, and this new concept did just up the ante.
The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to replace the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the top of Apple's lineup. We're expecting all kinds of things, including a new periscope camera for improved zoom. But there is also talk of new titanium sides and a return to the curved edges. And that's where this concept kicks into gear.
Created by Twitter user @Shaileshhari03, the renders show us an iPhone 15 Ultra — as it's imagined, at least — and it looks absolutely stunning.
All the curves
We've been hearing rumors of a new titanium construction and curved glass for a few months. However, the iPhone 11 was the last to have curved front and back glass, and the current iPhone 14 lineup is very flat. We're big fans of both, but there is no denying that these renders give us a glimpse of just how gorgeous a modern iPhone could be if given just a hint of a curve here and there.
Expand the tweet below to see more.
Introducing iPhone 15 Ultra - Concept featuring the new expected front and back designStill not sure how the haptic based buttons might look like, will have to wait for the cad models to drop for the final design..Renders by @Shaileshhari03 pic.twitter.com/UJERShNozLJanuary 30, 2023
It's impossible to say whether this is the iPhone we'll see come September time, but the rumors do absolutely point in that direction. We're also here for the color options shown in these renders, although we will never stop asking for a bright red Pro iPhone.
Make it so, Apple. Take. Our. Money.
Until then, we'll wait for more leaks ahead of Apple's September unveiling — assuming the usual release cadence is adhered to.
Other likely features and specs we can expect from the iPhone 15 Pro models include a new A17 chip and support for the improved Wi-Fi 6E specification.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
