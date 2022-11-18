Take Verizon Test Drive for a spin on your iPhone with a free 5G eSIM and 100GB of data
All that data, absolutely no money involved.
Anyone looking to take the Verizon network for a spin can do so right now, with Verizon Test Drive giving them 100GB of 5G data via a free eSIM.
The Test Drive program will not only allow people to connect to the Verizon network for free but also give them access to the Ultra Wideband 5G network, the normal 5G network, and of course, the 4G network — the one most people will probably see — on which to splurge that 100GB.
A free lunch
Alongside those globs of data, Verizon says that people who use Test Drive will also get unlimited talk time and unlimited texts — for talking to your Android friends, of course.
Getting up and running is absurdly simple. First, you'll need an iPhone with eSIM support — that's the iPhone XS all the way to the iPhone 14 — and then you head to the Test Drive webpage (opens in new tab) and scan the QR code with your camera.
You won't need to go through a credit check, and there are no billing details to enter. So it is free, and it is easy. And people say eSIMs are bad!
There are, of course, caveats, as The Verge (opens in new tab) notes. For example, you can't have already been a Verizon customer in the last 12 months, and the phone you're using can't have already been on its network within the previous year.
Of course, if you're using an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro in the United States, it's eSIM or nothing for you. There's no denying how easy an eSIM makes trying new networks out. However, international travelers still have concerns about whether getting a local eSIM will be as easy as picking up a bit of plastic from the first store they come to.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.