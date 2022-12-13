That massive Verizon iPhone Black Friday offer is back - with a new lick of Christmassy paint

It's back! And ready to give you around $1900 worth of free stuff with your iPhone. That's up to $1000 off an iPhone (from the 14 up to the Pro Max) with trade-in, an Apple Watch SE for free, a 9th Gen iPad for free, and a pair of Beats Fit Pro for free too. According to Verizon, that's around $1900 worth of free stuff, including the phone if you get the max trade-in amount.

To get this monster deal, you are going to need to jump through some hoops - but it is oh-so worth it. To get the deal, you'll follow these steps:

Go to the iPhone of your choice on the Verizon website (opens in new tab) (It has to be one of the 14 models)

(It has to be one of the 14 models) Locate the first trade-in deal button, and fill out which iPhone you'll be trading in.

Now you'll see more deals windows - go with the Apple Watch window first, they disappear if you choose the beats first.

Choose an Apple Watch SE in the color and size that you like - you may have to pay a little for the bigger size, but you can get a 40mm for free. The price of the watch is removed once it's in the basket - don't worry about the price on the product page.

From the basket again, choose the tablet deals button.

Add-in the 9th Gen iPad - same thing as with the Apple Watch, the price will be removed when it goes into the basket, so disregard the price on the product page.

Now add in those Beats

Once you've added the extras, head to the next screen, where you'll have to go through how much you'll get for your trade-in. Don't worry too much about the price it says here - by the final basket you'll see the full amount.

Now you select the contract - you'll need to go with one of the 5G unlimited options to get the best deal here.

Then it's the contract for the Apple Watch - while you won't pay for the device, you'll pay for the cellular contract.

Now you'll need to choose your iPad contract - like the Apple Watch you'll pay nothing for the device but you'll still need to pay for the data.

The final basket shows you nearly the final price - you'll notice that the Beats Fit Pro aren't yet free. Verizon will reimburse you once you're all joined up.

Phew, all done!

