The best iPhone 15 Pro deal ever is back for Memorial Day: Get an iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and an Apple Watch for free with trade-in and qualifying data plan at Verizon

Every now and again, the best iPhone deal we've ever seen pops up. It's rare, but when it comes back around, it's well worth paying attention — it's a doozy.

If you trade in your old iPhone and choose an unlimited data plan for your new device at Verizon, you'll get the iPhone 15 Pro for free, along with an iPad 9th gen and an Apple Watch SE — also for nothing. The latter devices will need service plans to qualify, but it's well worth it for the savings you get from the waving of the device costs.

The best iPhone deal ever

iPhone 15 Pro, iPad 9th gen, and Apple Watch SE for free at Verizon This deal remains one of the best ways we've ever seen to get an iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Apple Watch. The price of the devices is waived by Verizon, and all you need to do is trade in your old phone and choose one of the premium unlimited data plans. While that plan might be slightly more expensive, it's well worth it for the device savings.

There are a couple of hoops you'll need to jump through before you get the full deal, but the purchase process on the Verizon site will help you through every step. First, you tell Verizon what device you're going to be trading in. Verizon says you'll get the deal with 'Any model. Any condition.', and we've had loads of luck with different configurations of older iPhones.

Secondly, you need to choose your new iPhone, and the data plan that you want. To get the deal here, you need to choose one of the more expensive unlimited data plans. From there, you choose your iPad and Apple Watch.

Both of these devices will also need data service plans as well, although you'd need those if you were going to buy the devices anyway. Once that's all sorted, you need only package up your old phone, send it off to Verizon, and then wait for your new devices in the post — and there's not much better than getting a full three new things with Apple boxes in the mail.