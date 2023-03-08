The iPhone 13 was the top-selling smartphone of 2022

The iPhone dominated smartphone sales in 2022.

According to new research by Counterpoint Research, a data analyst firm, the iPhone took eight of the top ten spots when it came to global smartphone sales last year. At the top of the list was the iPhone 13, which was released in September 2021. Interestingly, even while being the top-selling smartphone for the entire year, the non-pro iPhone 13 only took up about five percent of smartphone sales.

The iPhone 13 made up around 28% percent of iPhone sales for the year. The report says that "price cuts after the iPhone 14 series’ launch further drove the iPhone 13 volumes in developing markets" and that "iPhone 13 sales were two times more than that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the second best-selling smartphone in 2022."

Right behind the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the iPhone 14 Pro Max. For the rest of the Apple part of the list, it went the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone SE. The report also noted that, "for the first time, a Pro Max variant of an iPhone series drove more volume than its Pro and base models in 2022" and that it was actually the top-selling model altogether since its launch in September 2022.

Samsung was the only other company on the top ten list. The Galaxy A13 took 4th and the Galaxy A03 took 10th.

What will things look like for 2023?

For 2023, Counterpoint Research predicts that the top 10 smartphones will continue to make up even more total market share, due to companies offering fewer models than in previous years. It notes that a decrease in available models is already happening, with "the number of active smartphone models in the global market has already fallen from over 4,200 in 2021 to around 3,600 in 2022."