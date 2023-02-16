This could be our first look at the iPhone 15 Pro

Could this be our first look at the iPhone 15 Pro? 9to5Mac seems to think so.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the outlet claims it has "obtained exclusive renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, based on a CAD model provided to 9to5Mac by a reliable case manufacturer and 3D Artist Respective Render Man Ian Zelbo." The outlet says that this particular CAD model "comes from a factory out of China that is seemingly the first to get these files."

Taking a look at the CAD render, you can notice a few things about what might be expected with the iPhone 15 Pro. The biggest change that immediately jumps out is that, according to the CAD model, the iPhone 15 Pro will make the jump from the Lightning port to USB-C. Finally!

You can also see that there is more of a curve around the edges of the phone on both the front glass and back metal, indicating that Apple is moving slightly aware from that boxy, industrial design that it switched to with the iPhone 12.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

There's an even bigger camera bump

For anyone who was hoping Apple might pull off a smaller or even remove the camera bump altogether, that doesn't appear to be happening. In fact, the camera bump seems like it's going to get even bigger this year. On the side of the phone, it looks like Apple may be switching to capacitive buttons instead of physical ones, but that's tough to tell from the CAD image.

One thing that's easy to tell is that, according to the renders, Apple is brining even thinner bezels to the display on the iPhone, enabling even more screen space for users.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the regular models and add USB-C to the iPhone for the first time (which appears to be confirmed if this CAD model is real). The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium frame and the usual round of camera upgrades, something also indicated by those larger bumps.

We're already only seven months away from the iPhone event — let the leaks begin!