This crazy iPhone 15 Pro Max concept tickles our buy buttons

Many of us are still enjoying our iPhone 14 Pro Max; at worst, it can only be a few months old. But we’re all fans of new hardware here, so the thought of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will always get us excited.

And then this concept is just enough to push us over the edge.

Say hello to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Or, at least, what it could be. Unfortunately, very little of this is what we’ll get when Apple takes the wraps off the real iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. Still, we can dream.

A fully Maxed-out Pro

This new iPhone 15 Pro Max concept interested us as soon as we saw the return of the green iPhone, one that we loved when Apple gave us the Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro.

Just look at this thing!

As for features, this concept has them all. One that might get missed is support for faster 30W MagSafe charging, which we could absolutely get behind. Also notable is the larger Dynamic Island, which we like the idea of. Who ever thought we’d be up for making the notch bigger?!

Moving on, we have a couple of things that we actually do expect to get this September — starting with the USB-C port. Then there’s a periscope camera that should enable improved zoom capabilities, the likes of which we’ve never seen on an iPhone before.

However, there’s one camera feature here that we won’t see — the variable aperture camera. It’s a great idea; we’re just not sure it’s something that’ll make an iPhone for a little while yet.