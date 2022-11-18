This feature-filled iPhone 15 concept makes your iPhone 14 seem obsolete (if it ever happens)
It probably will, at least some of it.
Apple is undoubtedly set to announce a new iPhone 15 model in 2023, and we're already expecting some iPhone 14 Pro technology to trickle down the lineup. A new concept imagines what we could get and is a surprise.
With Apple differentiating the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro by selling them with different chips, screens, and cameras, those buying Apple's less expensive models don't get the same experience as those who believe in the best iPhones. Of course, that doesn't mean the iPhone 14 isn't a great phone.
But the iPhone 15 will be way better, especially if this concept is any indication.
Created and uploaded to YouTube by 4RMD, this concept shows us an iPhone 15 that takes several iPhone 14 Pro features and makes them its own.
That starts with the Dynamic Island, with analyst Ross Young already pointing to the iPhone 15 ditching the notch next year. This concept also shows it being joined by a display that sports ProMotion with a 120Hz refresh rate, although we don't expect that to happen based on the rumors we've been hearing.
Dynamic Island was a big miss for the iPhone 14, and its arrival on the iPhone 15 will be a big deal, with more people able to use Live Activities properly.
Another feature that the concept shows, but might be wishful thinking, is a 48-megapixel camera. But we're here for the colors on the show — we still wish Apple would give us a red Pro model, but alas. It hasn't happened yet.
The concept includes a USB-C charging port, as is now expected following the EU's decision to mandate a standard charging port on all smartphones.
How much of this will ship in September next year remains to be seen, and we can expect plenty of leaks and rumors between now and then. But that Dynamic Island seems a good bet, and really, that's the main thing iPhone 14 owners are missing out on today anyway.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
