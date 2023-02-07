This iPhone Ultra concept is what I hope Apple actually makes

If Apple really makes an iPhone Ultra, this is not a bad stab at what it should be.

Since the release of the Apple Watch Ultra, people quickly started to wonder if the company could release something similar for the iPhone. Imagine a more robust, rugged iPhone, capable of really dealing with the elements at a level that even the iPhone Pro models can't? That would be pretty sweet.

Well, one designer took it upon himself to see what such a phone could look like. Jonas Daehnert, a designer focused on "industrial design & visualization," released a concept on Twitter as to what the iPhone Ultra could look like. As you can see below, the concept takes on elements of the Apple Watch Ultra like the protruding edges to better protect the screen and buttons. It also changes the camera system, ensuring the lenses do not protrude from the back of the phone.

12mm+ thick - the Ultra concept. pic.twitter.com/6SeVVeX4e6February 6, 2023 See more

Daehnert does note that "it's just for fun, of course. It doesn't based on leaks. I simply adapted the design of the Watch Ultra and combined it with a smaller Pro." Despite it not being built with leaks in mind, the concept is certainly one of the better ones I've ever seen.

The iPhone 15 rumors continue to grow

While it's fun to think about what an iPhone Ultra could look like, if Apple decides to make such a device, we do know that the company will be releasing the iPhone 15 lineup in the fall of this year.

The rumors continue to grow for those phones as well. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the regular models, add USB-C to the iPhone for the first time, and upgrade the Wi-Fi chip to Wi-Fi 6E. The iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium frame the usual round of camera upgrades.