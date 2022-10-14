This OG iPhone is selling for crazy money at auction right now

The original iPhone changed the world of smartphones, but buying one brand new today is going to cost you a small fortune. Is it worth it? You be the judge.

Right now a sealed, first generation iPhone is available via auction with just a couple of days left before it's time to call an end to bidding. How high will the price be by then? Nobody knows. Be we do know that it's already insanely high.

So much money

The original iPhone was first announced back in 2007 with then-CEO Steve Jobs responsible for the big on-stage unveiling. At the time the handset sold for just $499 if you wanted the 4GB version or $599 if you wanted to double the storage.

Right now, you can get your hands on an 8GB original iPhone for upwards of $10,446. That's the price that the action is sitting at at the time of writing, and it's only going to go up from here.

The auction page, reported on by 9to5Mac, says that this iPhone is factory sealed and is a first-release example, adding "virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness."

"Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example," the auction notes, and that's the key. While this iPhone can't compete with the new iPhone 14 in almost any way, it's undoubtedly the best iPhone if you want a piece of history.

And you have the deep pockets to pay for it, of course. If you do, you can follow along with the auction right now and maybe treat yourself to an original iPhone — 8GB, no less — before the auction ends on Sunday. Then all you need to do is decide whether you actually open the thing.