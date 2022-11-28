This renewed iPhone 11 is the most popular one on Amazon right now, find out why

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to save money on a heap of Apple products, but did you know that you can get even more money off your favorite devices if you buy renewed?

Renewed, refurbished, pre-loved, whatever you want to call it, buying a phone that has been expertly recommissioned is a great way to save even more money, especially if you need a new product in a hurry or you aren't fussy about getting it in brand-new, tip-top condition.

Right now on Amazon, this iPhone 11 is just $313, which is a great deal for a phone that was Apple's flagship just a few years ago. You can buy the iPhone renewed on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or unlocked in a range of colors and storage options.

Cyber Monday renewed iPhone deal

(opens in new tab) iPhone 11 | $313 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPhone 11 comes with Apple's capable A13 Bionic chip, six colors, an Ultra Wide and Wide camera, Night mode for photos, and much more. It also supports iOS 16 and will likely keep getting software updates for several years yet.

So what does it mean to buy a renewed iPhone? A renewed iPhone from Amazon comes "fully functional, and in excellent condition." It features a 90-day guarantee and has been professionally tested, cleaned, and inspected by Amazon-qualified vendors. This specific deal is for a product in "excellent" condition, which means no cosmetic damage visible from 12 inches away on either the body or the screen. It also has at least 80% battery capacity from new, but possibly more. This is one of the best iPhone deals we've seen for the Cyber Monday weekend.

You'll also get a box and accessories for charging, although they might not be official. If you buy, be sure to pick the right carrier, as it will come locked to that particular network. Otherwise, happy shopping, and be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Cyber Monday Apple deals too.