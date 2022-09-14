Using emoji might make you more popular, Adobe study finds

Even in a world of TikTok dances, the emoji still reigns as a popular communication tool. Emoji certainly have evolved over the years, and you can use them everywhere across the Apple ecosystem — even an Apple Watch. But did you know that using emoji can make people think you're cool?



Luckily for us all, there are studies done that actually confirm this. Adobe’s Future of Creativity: 2022 U.S. Emoji Trend Report (opens in new tab) surveys 5000 U.S. emoji user to analyze trends and see how we use emoji are changing, and the results are in for 2022.

The survey made a very compelling reason to start using emoji in your communication with friends, family, coworkers, and other people because it found that "73 percent of those surveyed believe that adding emoji to your messages makes you cooler, friendlier, and funnier."



This could explain why your workplace Slack channel is full of them, or why every Tinder profile seems to have one or two placed throughout.



People also can get nervous when sending or getting sent messages without emoji in them, as "the vast majority (91 percent) of those surveyed use emoji to bring levity to conversations."



Some of the most popular emoji: 😂, 👍, ❤️, 🤣, 😢

You may remember the tear of joy emoji making it into the dictionary back in 2015, and it's still going strong, being one of the most popular emoji used. Others include thumbs up, red heart, and scrying face emoji.



Also, Gen Z'ers consider emoji so important that they might break up with you if you use the wrong ones. The study found that "32 percent of Gen Z’ers have ended a relationship with someone by using an emoji."



Regardless of how you feel about them, more emoji are coming shortly and are likely here to stay for the long haul. So next time you reach for your best iPhone (opens in new tab), ensure you know how to use emoji (opens in new tab) if you want to be more popular.



