Warren Buffett says you'd turn down $10,000 never to use an iPhone again — is he right?

Warren Buffett, one of the wealthiest men in the world and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a holding company for investments, is a massive fan of Apple stock, with over $137 billion invested in AAPL.

Speaking to CNBC, Buffett has now said that $10,000 isn't enough to pry you away from using an iPhone for the rest of your life - but do you agree?

“If you’re an Apple user and somebody offers you $10,000, but the only proviso is they’ll take away your iPhone and you’ll never be able to buy another, you’re not going to take it. If they tell you if you buy another Ford car, they’ll give you $10,000 not to do that, you’ll take the $10,000 and you’ll buy a Chevy instead."

Also a huge fan of Tim Cook, Buffett added, "I think that Tim Cook is one of the classiest CEOs. He understands the business and he has a product, which Steve Jobs basically invented, but Tim Cook has managed that company in an extraordinary way.”

$10,000 to move from iPhone to Android?

If you were offered $10,000 to never use an iPhone again, would you accept?

I think given the offer, which, let's be honest, wouldn't happen, I would accept. $10,000 is a fancy holiday, and quite honestly, I value that more than what iOS brings to my life. Don't get me wrong, I love my iPhone, and I have one of the best iPhones out, the iPhone 14 Pro.

But, if someone was to offer me $10,000 to switch to Android, I'd accept it in an instant if I could still use my iPad and MacBook Pro. Android smartphones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro or the Samsung S23 Ultra are some of the best devices on the market, and while I would always opt for an iPhone, $10,000 changes that.

Warren Buffett is a billionaire, $10,000 is nothing to him, but for the rest of us, $10,000 in cash to change from one amazing device to another? Why not?