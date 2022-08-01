With iPhone 14 almost here, Apple reminds Android users how easy it is to switch

With Apple's big iPhone 14 launch now just weeks away the company is seeking to make sure that Android users know how easily they can switch.

In a new video posted to the Apple YouTube account, the company explains that those switching from Android need not worry about losing data like their photos and contacts, while also pointing out some of the benefits that they can expect after moving over.

The video isn't a long one, clocking in at less than five minutes. But it does give potential switchers the information they need if they are considering picking up a new iPhone 14 this September. The same applies to those who can't wait, of course, with the iPhone 13 lineup still going strong.

Covering all the bases

Apple's video covers all of the most common questions that someone might have when switching, complete with chapters to make it as easy as possible to navigate to specific sections.

Sections and topics discussed include:

Will it be easy to transfer my contacts, photos, and messages?

Can I trade in my Android smartphone?

Will it hold up over time?

Will it be reliable?

Will it get the latest updates?

How will my personal info be protected?

Will I get support from Apple?

Trying to get Android users to jump ship and switch to an iPhone has long been Apple's game plan, giving it a way to continue growth at a time when it can be hard to come by. Apple already offers a special Android app that makes its easy for people to move their Android data to iOS when the time comes.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone lineup next month, with the high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max set to become the best iPhone for photographers thanks to an upgraded 48-megapixel camera and A16 processor.