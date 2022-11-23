Your iPhone 14 probably has a display from Apple's biggest competitor

Apple's long-time competitor Samsung is reportedly responsible for more than 70% of the OLED displays that make their way into the company's iPhone 14 lineup.

Samsung Display now has such a dominant position in the iPhone lineup that the likes of LG Display and BOE are playing significant second fiddle.

One of the reasons for Samsung Display's dominance, The Elec reports, is the inability of LG Display and BOE to provide displays to Apple's standards. The former has "faced problems in production for the OLED panels aimed at Pro Max, allowing Samsung Display to gain more shares early on," the report notes.

All the displays

As for BOE, it was expecting to be able to be responsible for more orders but the lackluster sales of the standard iPhone 14 devices have impacted Apple's plans in that regard.

The Elec reports that Apple is expected to use more than 120 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14, with Samsung making up the vast majority — mid-80 million units, sources reportedly told the outlet.

LG Display is expected to ship mid-20 million units, while BOE will only ship around six million.

Samsung Display provides panels for all four iPhone 14 models including the best iPhone of all, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, LG Display only handles the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. BOE is the one left to pick up what's left of the iPhone 14 orders.

It's that breakdown that likely ensures Samsung will be the main supplier for Apple this time around, with Apple's Pro models reportedly selling much more readily than the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Apple had hoped that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus would sell better than the much smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, but indications are that isn't the case so far.