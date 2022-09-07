Your iPhone 14 will last longer on a charge than your old iPhone 13
You can expect an extra hour of juice this time around.
If you're planning on upgrading from your iPhone 13 and picking up one of the new iPhone 14 series of devices, you're in luck. Not only will you get a new model with improved capabilities, but it'll last longer on a single charge, too.
Apple announced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max during its September 7 Far Out event and we're learning more about them all the time. One thing we've now learned is that the new handsets can last longer on a charge than the old ones.
Powered up
Using Apple's iPhone comparison tool (opens in new tab), we can see that each new model lasts an hour longer than its iPhone 14 counterpart. We can't compare the new iPhone 14 Plus with anything because it's the first one of its kind, but we can look at the others.
Using the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max as an example, the latter was rated for 28 hours of video playback, 25 hours of streamed video playback, and 95 hours of audio playback. The new version increases the video playback to 29 hours, although the other metrics remain unchanged.
Things are improved when you compare iPhone 14 with iPhone 13. The old model manages 19 hours of video playback, 15 hours of streamed video playback, and 75 hours of audio playback. The new iPhone 14 increases those numbers to 20 hours, 16 hours, and 80 hours respectively.
The best iPhone you can buy if you're all about that battery life remains the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it's good to see other handsets gaining rather than losing minutes.
The new iPhone lineup goes up for pre-order on Friday, September 9 and you can expect them to begin arriving on doorsteps on Friday, September 16.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
