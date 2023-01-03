Your iPhone battery replacement is about to get more expensive

Apple is getting ready to increase the price of replacement iPhone batteries starting March 2023, with a ton of models affected.

While the latest iPhone 14 lineup won't see a price hike, out-of-warranty battery replacements on models including the iPhone 13 will see a price increase. However, those who need a repair imminently would do well to get the work done within the next couple of months, thus paying the previous and lower price.

iPhone battery replacement prices are going up

The price increases were confirmed via Apple's website (opens in new tab) with the small print spotted by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab).

"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023," Apple's website reads. "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14."

That means that people who need a replacement battery installed in their iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or iPhone X will pay $89 rather than the $69 they'd pay today. Owners of an iPhone SE or iPhone 8 and earlier models will pay $69, an increase on the current $49 price point.

These price increases currently apply to replacements carried out at Apple Stores, online, and via authorized repair centers but we can also likely expect similar price bumps for those who choose to use Apple's Self Service Repair program — although nothing has yet been confirmed.

As for those who own Apple's best iPhone, they're already paying the higher $99 for their iPhone 14 battery replacements regardless of this change.

Anyone who has AppleCare+ won't be affected by these changes, Apple confirms. "Your product is eligible for a battery replacement at no additional cost if you have AppleCare+ and your product's battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity." Those whose batteries do have more than 80% of their original capacity will have to pay up, however.