Your next iPhone could be made in a massive new factory in India
The plant will play host to 60,000 workers.
Apple's iPhone supply chain is about to be boosted by a new factory coming to Bangalore, India.
It's reported that the factory will have as many as 60,000 employees once it's fully up and running, with the first 6,000 of those being "tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh."
iPhone diversification
While local reports (opens in new tab) don't mention the name of the company involved, Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that the new facility will be the biggest iPhone manufacturing plant in the country. The news comes hot on the heels of the news that Foxconn is seeking to expand its workforce in the country considerably.
"Apple's iPhone is now getting made in India and it's the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru," the minister is quoted as saying. "60,000 people work in a single factory. The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone."
Apple continues to push its suppliers to reduce their reliance on Chinese manufacturing amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns. A Foxconn factory housing 300,000 people recently saw a COVID-19 outbreak triple production to the point where Apple was forced to release a statement. The company said that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability was likely to be hit by the outbreak.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in particular have been hard to come by since their release in September. While it isn't clear which models would benefit from increased Indian manufacturing capacity, the new plan will surely help Apple reduce its reliance on China across its range as a whole.
Three of Apple's main suppliers already have a presence in India, with Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron all producing products in the country.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
