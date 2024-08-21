You've now got 45 days to extend AppleCare+ on your expired plan

Apple has extended the amount of time you have to decide to continue your AppleCare+ plan from 30 days to 45 days — a welcome change that means you don't have to jump into any quick decisions.

Previously, when your AppleCare+ plan for the best iPhones, iPads, Macs, or Apple Watches ended, you'd only have 30 days to extend the coverage. Now, the AppleCare+ extension support document on Apple's website states customers can opt to extend within 45 days of their initial plan ending.

You'll be able to choose from 24-month, 36-month, monthly, or annual plans to ensure you get full coverage for accidental damage as well as an extended warranty on your Apple products. This is fantastic, as in the past when AppleCare+ extensions weren't a thing, you'd often need to upgrade just for peace of mind.

45 days to decide on AppleCare+

The new AppleCare+ 45-day extension offering is valid in Australia, Austria Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Some countries, like China, still have a 30-day extension period.

To extend your AppleCare+ coverage head to Settings on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to show how much of your plan is left and if it has expired. Make sure to decide within 45 days though because once that period ends, you'll be stuck with an unprotected Apple device.

AppleCare+ is a fantastic option for anyone looking to protect their Apple devices and something that we highly recommend for most users. If you'd like to know our thoughts on AppleCare+, check out our guide: Is AppleCare+ worth it? to find out.

