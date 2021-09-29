Usually, I might not have bothered ditching my iPhone 12 Pro for an iPhone 13 Pro — who am I kidding? — but I'd very much set my heart on buying something bigger. I'd even considered chopping my iPhone 12 Pro in for a cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max! I just wanted the big screen, after all. But that just seemed like a bad idea, and now I have a Sierra Blue iPhone 13, Pro Max. And it's naked.

See, I've been waiting for the iPhone 13 series to arrive. Not because I was looking forward to new cameras — they are good — and not because I expected the A15 Bionic to smoke the A14 Bionic — it doesn't. No, I was looking to ditch my iPhone 12 Pro a year in for one reason, and one reason only — I wanted the bigger display. I believe that iPhone 13 Pro is now the best iPhone for people who like to use it as a mini-computer, and that's exactly what I do.

Before I write any more, let me preface all of this with the fact that I know iPhone 13 Pro Max is too big for you, and yes, I'm insane for carting it around with me. But really — am I?

So, how am I getting on with my first bigger than big iPhone? Well, that's actually a lie right out of the gate. I've tried the big iPhones before, and they never lasted longer than Apple's 14-day return period. So I'm sure you can imagine that I opened the iPhone 13 Pro Max with some trepidation. I knew I wanted it. But could I handle it?

Less than a week in, and I'll say that I can. What's more, I'm amazed at just how quickly that 6.7-inch ProMotion display feels normal. Not small, of course. It very much isn't. But it doesn't feel like the monster that it did on day one, and honestly, it doesn't feel much bigger than my iPhone 12 Pro despite the numbers showing that it is. Even one-handed, the phone is smaller than its dimensions might have you believe. Admittedly, I made a call on it earlier and lost sight out of one eye, but still!

The only time I did feel the size and weight — the latter is arguably the bigger issue for some — was when I decided to put a case on this thing. I won't name the cases because that's unfair on them, but it's fair to say that an iPhone 13 Pro Max in a case designed to protect it well is too much for me. Then it's too big and too unwieldy for my small hands.

Did I mention my hands are small yet? Because they are. That's a fact that can't be overstated. Yet here I am, iPhone 13 Pro mAx (almost) in hand, ready to rock and roll.

But like all the very best, I'll be rocking and rolling naked because a case is just too much, and this is what Uncle Steve invented AppleCare+ for.

Oh, and I haven't dropped it. Yet!