Apple's new Mac Pro is just hours away from being ready for pre-order, and now the machine has also gone through FCC approval after it appeared on the online registry as spotted by 9to5Mac.

That means that the Mac Pro can now be sold in the United States which is pretty important if you want to put it up for pre-order. We still don't really know when this thing will go on sale, though. Nor what built-to-order Mac Pros will look like in the old price department. But given the vast majority of Mac Pro buyers will be businesses or people who can write the cost off, that's likely not all that important to them.

This is the first Mac Pro refresh we've seen since 2013 and it's a big one. This is nothing like the trash can design that failed so badly thanks to poor thermals. It's big, boxy, and looks like a Mac Pro should. And it has the innards to match, too.

Unfortunately, it has a price to go with it. Starting at $5999 this isn't going to be a cheap computer. But if you need the best Mac available, and want to be able to expand it, this is it.

