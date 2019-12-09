What you need to know
- Apple's new Mac Pro has gone through FCC approval.
- That includes the standard and rack deployment versions.
- Orders begin on December 10.
Apple's new Mac Pro is just hours away from being ready for pre-order, and now the machine has also gone through FCC approval after it appeared on the online registry as spotted by 9to5Mac.
That means that the Mac Pro can now be sold in the United States which is pretty important if you want to put it up for pre-order. We still don't really know when this thing will go on sale, though. Nor what built-to-order Mac Pros will look like in the old price department. But given the vast majority of Mac Pro buyers will be businesses or people who can write the cost off, that's likely not all that important to them.
This is the first Mac Pro refresh we've seen since 2013 and it's a big one. This is nothing like the trash can design that failed so badly thanks to poor thermals. It's big, boxy, and looks like a Mac Pro should. And it has the innards to match, too.
Unfortunately, it has a price to go with it. Starting at $5999 this isn't going to be a cheap computer. But if you need the best Mac available, and want to be able to expand it, this is it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple CEO Tim Cook's pressing the flesh in Japan
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan, and he's taking to Twitter to share his time there as me meets developers and Apple Store teams.
Is 64GB in an iPhone enough? I think so, and I'll tell you why
Apple has been accused of scrimping on storage by continuing to sell a 64GB version of its flagship iPhones. But 64GB is plenty for me, and here's why I think it might be plenty for you, too.
You can now buy a cellular Apple Watch in New Zealand
The Apple Watch Cellular is now available to buy in New Zealand from the Apple website.
Trick out your Versa 2 with these cool products
Get even more out of your Fitbit Versa 2 with some of these awesome accessories.