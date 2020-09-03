What you need to know
- Apple is expected to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 within weeks.
- That iPhone will physically small thanks to the lack of a Home button.
- It'll make it the go-to iPhone for people wanting the smallest handset.
The next few weeks are going to be big for Apple and iPhone with as many as four new handsets set to be announced. Arguably the most interesting one of the four is the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the smallest iPhone Apple has made in a long while. So small, you could call it iPhone 12 mini.
And that's exactly what this concept video imagines.
It's unlikely Apple will go with the iPhone 12 mini branding but it will surely lean into it being a small iPhone for those who miss the original iPhone SE. The lack of Home button – allowing a larger screen in a smaller body – will make it a real competitor for the current iPhone SE as well. That's the iPhone people buy when they want a pocketable device right now, after all.
Apple is expected to announce two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models soon with at least some of those devices shipping in October. New iPads and Apple Watches are also in the offing, too.
