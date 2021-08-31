JOBY has announced three new accessories that are designed to use MagSafe to make it easier for vloggers and other content creators to film while on the move.

All three accessories are useful for different reasons, but they all revolve around MagSafe — Apple's magnetic mounting system for iPhone — including the upcoming iPhone 13.

The all-new JOBY GripTightTM system for MagSafe gives on-the-move vloggers and content creators the opportunity to use iPhone 12 and later smartphones with MagSafe technology in absolute confidence. The GripTight Mount for MagSafe comes with a hybrid clamp that works in both vertical and horizontal mode, allowing the user to instantly change from one position to another. It comes with multiple mounting points so that it can be incorporated into a rig with the legendary GorillaPod®, as well as allowing the user to include BeamoTM lights and WavoTM mics for a professional-level mobile unit that's lightweight and incredibly portable.

