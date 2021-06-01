What you need to know
- Apple released a head-turning new M1 iMac last month.
- A review from Wired claims Jony Ive was involved in the device's design.
- Apple won't say whether he worked on it after leaving the company in 2019 or not.
A new review of Apple's new M1 iMac states Jony Ive was involved in the design of the desktop, but that Apple won't say exactly when.
From Wired:
This, of course, was the iMac that made Jony Ive a household name. The friendly, accessible design and simplicity of use made this the Mac you actually wanted in your home. As the mission for the new iMac is pretty much the same, why not copy that ad?
But Apple has another reason to reference this old campaign. Jony Ive was involved in the design of this new iMac, despite having left Apple back in 2019. Hardware design is a long process, so perhaps it's not surprising that Ive's fingerprints are all over this new desktop. But, interestingly, Apple would not confirm or deny if he worked on the 2021 iMac after he left the company – just that he had worked on it.
As the report notes, Ive left the company in 2019 but Apple won't comment on whether he had any input following his departure. Apple works on products years in advance of announcement and release, so it's certainly not a surprise that Ive may have had an input on design whilst he was still at Apple in 2019. Equally, Ive left the company in 2019 to form an independent design company, and Apple confirmed that it would be one of its primary clients.
The new M1 iMac marks a stunning overhaul in design compared to previous models, not least in part thanks to the range of bright colors available. The new M1 iMac is already available with some discounts in our best iMac 2021 deals roundup.
