There are a few things going on in this update but without doubt the biggest of the changes is templates.

If you journal using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac the chances are good that you use Day One . It's one of the most popular apps on the App Store and it just keeps on getting better, with version 4.2 bringing templates and more to the table.

The blank page is a powerful thing, especially when that blank page is in your own, private journal. It's a canvas of opportunity, full of infinite possibilities. But often times a blank page isn't what you need. Sometimes you want a little structure and direction to guide you. Which is why we're thrilled to announce that templates have officially arrived as part of our Version 4.2 release.

Day One gains a new Templates Gallery which the developers say will be updated with more options over time. Right now there are six to choose from, although you're free to create your own, too.

Other changes include the addition of end-to-end encryption for all users as well as a new customizable share card that can be shared to Instagram or wherever you see fit. You can now record video in both portrait and landscape from within the app, too.

The Day One 4.2 update can be downloaded from the App Store for free right now and it works on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

