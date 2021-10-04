Shared by ConceptsiPhone, a new render shows off what they believe an iPhone SE could look like if it arrives next year. And there's a lot going on here.

Apple's iPhone SE has been a popular device thanks to a combination of low price and strong performance. But it's getting ready for a refresh, and rumors have that happening in the first half of 2022 . But what could that look like? According to one concept, it could look pretty sweet indeed.

Say hello to the All-new iPhone SE 3 by Apple 2022. New trailer video shows the iPhone SE 3 concept with New Design and Beautiful Colors! The new iPhone SE 2022 come with 6 finishes: Green, Salomon Pink, Lavender, Cream, light Blue and Ultimate Black.

Unfortunately the concept doesn't really go into any details as to what we're looking at here, so I'm going to read between the lines. Yes, that's a hole-punch camera up top and no, there is no Home button. That, to me, would suggest that a Touch ID sensor could be built into the sleep/wake button, just like the new iPad mini and popular iPad Air. Makes sense, right?

This isn't the first time the possibility of a hole-punch camera has been brought up, of course. iPhone 14 is rumored to be going that route as well, although the idea of an iPhone SE device getting one before the flagship model seems unlikely.

Still, this is a concept that's fun to look at and ponder. The chances of this actually being the new iPhone SE are slim. But we can hope, right? This thing would definitely be the best iPhone for a whole ton of people — especially if Apple was able to keep the price to traditional iPhone SE levels.