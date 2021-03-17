Justin Long has appeared in a new Intel ad that tries to claim that Apple's M1 processors are somehow lacking compared to Intel's. And yes, this is the same Justin Long that spent years playing a Mac in the infamous "Get a Mac" ads.

The ad, part of a larger collection, sees Long compare Apple's Mac computers with those from the likes of MSI and Lenovo. He also proudly proclaims that "no-one games on a Mac." So yeah. There's that.

At least one of the ads even opens like those "Get a Mac" ads, so there's little doubt that Intel's marketing firm and Long know what's going on here. We've already come to the conclusion that Intel has no shame over its attempts to deal with the way Apple silicon blows it out of the water. Now it's taking things a step further.