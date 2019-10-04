Kano creates kits that help teach people how to code. One of the ways the company aims to make coding more fun and intuitive is to create coding kids based around popular films. In partnership with Disney, Kano announced a Frozen II Coding Kit. The kid allows you to build your own motion sensor and then make snowflakes, control blizzards, and conjure an ice palace.

The kit includes a step-by-step storybook that guides kids along their coding journey. It teaches kids about how the Bluetooth motion sensor works and gets the sensor ready to connect to compatible devices. There are coding challenges along the way that center around elements of the film. These are used to teach coding elements, including loops, logic, and variables.

Users can play with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf on their coding journey. People can also make and share creations within the Disney Frozen Kano World community. This space allows users to download code from other players to remix for themselves.

Inside the box, users will get the storybook, exclusive Kano Disney Frozen 2 stickers, a printed circuit board which contains sensors and LEDs, a case, and the kit's required batteries.

To use the kit, users will also need to download the Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit app, and a compatible computer or tablet.

The kit will be available starting October 4, 2019 for $80 on Kano's website and at selected retailers in the U.S., UK, Canada, and the EU.

Kano also recently announced a Star Wars coding kit that's very similar but based around Star Wars.