Kate Spade New York is a designer known for flirty feminine style; this case follows that theme while looking fun and different. I get compliments on it everywhere I go. While the color is basic black (or light brown), the stylish vegan leather case sports a texture called flocking, which is basically a three-dimensional cut-out velour design. This not only makes it enjoyable to look at but also smooth to the touch! It dresses up my iPhone 13 Pro in a major way.
Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone: Price and availability
The Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone is available for older models, but the specific Leopard Flocked Black colorway I have is only available for the iPhone 13 lineup. It retails for $50. You can also get Leopard Flocked Light Fawn (which is more of a coffee color) for certain models. The non-flocked Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone is also vegan leather but it looks quite different, and I haven't tested out that option. Incipio's website has the best selection of sizes and styles, but you can find some on Amazon and Best Buy as well.
Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone: What's good
It's not often that I review a case that I enjoy petting, but the Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone in the Leopard Flocked Black colorway is certainly that. It's so soft to the touch! I really enjoy all of the compliments that come my way when my iPhone is snugly fit in this case.
The case itself is a hard plastic covered with luxe vegan leather. If I didn't know it was faux, I would have assumed it was premium leather. The interior is lined with a soft microfiber to avoid scratches. However, it's the back of the case, that has the flocked leopard print, that makes this such an attention-grabbing case. The Kate Spade New York logo is embossed in gold on the back as well. It's a fairly minimal case; thin and lightweight with some stylish flair.
Fun to look at, fun to pet!
The case has generous cutouts for the Sleep/Wake button and camera module. There is also one big cutout that leaves the volume buttons and mute switch uncovered. The entire bottom of the case is open to allow the use of the speakers and Lightning port. That opening also helps make the case easy to put on and take off. It also has a lip around the front to protect the iPhone screen and around the camera module as well. While the case isn't MagSafe-compatible, wireless charging does work fine.
I like that the color is neutral, so it goes with everything. Yet, it's certainly not a boring case. The flocking adds both visual interest and an appealing texture.
Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone: What's not good
The flocking does add a bit of thickness to an otherwise very slim case. It also tends to attract lint, which actually looks worse in the photos than it does in real life. The case feels pretty protective but it hasn't been drop tested as far as I can tell.
Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone: Competition
If you like Kate Spade as a designer but want a MagSafe-compatible case that comes in lots of pretty patterns, the Kate Spade Magsafe iPhone Cases are some of my very favorites. The slim, lightweight cases are both fashionable and functional.
Another cool one to check out is the CASETiFY MagSafe Compatible Custom Mirror. CASETiFY makes thousands of designs (at different levels of protection both with and without MagSafe capability) but if those aren't enough, you can upload your own custom design.
Case-Mate and a popular stationer joined forces to make the gorgeous Rifle Paper Co. MagSafe Case, which is available both with and without MagSafe capability. This one is so pretty, especially with the Sierra Blue iPhone.
Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for iPhone: Should you buy it?
You should buy this if ...
- You like designer Kate Spade
- You want a neutral color but elevated style
- You want a vegan leather case
You shouldn't buy this if...
- The flocking doesn't appeal to you
- You prefer a MagSafe-compatible case
- It's out of your price range
This is a fantastic case for someone who wants a neutral color with some visual and textural interest. It's also great for fans of designer products as well as vegans who want the look of leather without animal products. If you don't want the flocking texture, or you need MagSafe compatibility, or you just don't want to spend $50 on a case, then keep looking.
All you cool cats and kittens are going to love this three-dimensional leopard print case. It's crafted from luxe vegan leather, but the animal print flocking is what really makes this case stand out. It looks cool, feels soft, and is pleasing to the touch! It's a neutral color, helping it to match with every outfit and occasion, but it's certainly not basic. Functionally, it is more of a minimal case, with large cutaways for buttons and ports. It won't work with your MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories, but wireless charging works just fine.
