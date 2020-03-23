What you need to know
- The OtterBox Defender is now available for order.
- It's a rugged case for those hot new iPad Pros.
- There's even a built-in screen protector.
If you're waiting impatiently for your new iPad Pro to arrive you're probably already turning your attention to how best to protect it. OtterBox has been thinking about that as well, and the Defender Series is the result. Available for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the case is available to order direct from OtterBox now.
What you'll get is a case with a "multi-layer defense from the solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover" which sounds pretty safe to me. But there's more.
The new iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Generation) are always protected from the most rugged adventures or littlest hands with Defender Series. With multiple layers of protection, including a built-in screen protector, Defender Series keeps the new iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Generation) protected from drops and bumps. A screen shield snaps on the front of the case when not in use and doubles as a stand for easy viewing and typing.
Having something to keep that gorgeous screen safe and sound can be vital if you're in a harsh environment, and having a stand that can keep your iPad Pro upright is perfect for watching media and whatnot
If protection is the name of the game, OtterBox's Defender Series is definitely worth your consideration. It'll set you back $129.95 for the 12.9-inch model and $89.95 for the 11-inch one.
LiDAR for Life
iPad Pro (2020)
An iPad camera that is now as good as an iPhone's.
The 2020 iPad Pro has a faster processor, an advanced camera system, a LiDAR scanner for AR, and support for a true cursor experience with the Magic Keyboard with Trackpad.
