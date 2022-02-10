If you need to take multiple medications daily it can be all too easy to miss some. That's where Tablets App comes in handy by helping you track the medications you've taken and reminding you when you're due to take more.

Available as a free download from the App Store, Tablets App is an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch app that can track which medication you've taken and when. That way you'll never double up on medication — a mistake that can have dire consequences. Equally, you'll never miss a medication again thanks to customizable alerts and Home screen widgets.

Those who want additional help or accountability can also share their profiles with friends and carers so they'll know which medication is being used, too. Shared profiles are backed by a secure login system and people can remove access whenever they like.

A rundown of Tablets App's main features includes:

The most clear and simple medication reminder app on the AppStore.

Accessibility friendly.

Create multiple user profiles.

Share your profile with a trusted carer, family member, or friend.

Support for birth control & menopause cycle medication.

Personalize reminders with a photo of your medication.

Setup reminders to refill your medication.

Mark medication you have taken or skipped.

Apple Watch Notifications.

Fitbit Notifications.

Dark mode support.

Custom notification sounds.

Secure the app with Touch ID / Face ID.

iOS 14 Widgets.

iCloud Backup

Tablets App can be downloaded from the App Store now. It's a free download and doesn't include any ads. There is an annual in-app purchase available that unlocks some additional features including profile sharing and more.

I have to take a few medications myself and Tablets App has proven to be one of the best iPhone apps for tracking tablets that I've tried so far.