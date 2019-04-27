If you have countless errands and events to keep track of, you need to create a to-do list so that you won’t forget anything. But don’t pick up pen and paper just yet! Your smartphone makes for a better task managing experience than a piece of paper ever will. With 2Do, you’ll be able to track all of your errands for just $19.99.

2Do Task Manager is a productivity app that helps you organize your day by showing you all of the errands you need to complete. Quick Entry lets you create and organize multiple tasks into color-coded lists, and tasks can be filtered by tag, location, date range, and more. If that’s not enough, you can add URLs, addresses, and Google searches so you know exactly what you need to do and where you need to be. Additionally, tasks with location tags will send you alerts when you’re nearby so you remember to do them. Finally, you can sync your 2Do lists between multiple devices using Dropbox, Reminders, or Toodledo, so you can keep track of your errands from your computer or with your phone.

You may have dozens or even hundreds of errands to run from week to week, and you’ll inevitably forget to do one or two of them. With 2Do, you’ll always be on top of your errands, and it’s currently on sale for $19.99, or 60% off.