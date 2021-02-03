What you need to know
- The Kensington StudioDock iPad dock is now available for pre-order.
The impressive-looking Kensington StudioDock is now available for pre-order with prices starting at $379.99. Designed for the iPad Pro and new iPad Air, the dock not only gives you somewhere to put your iPad but can also provide a space to wirelessly charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods.
The StudioDock supports Qi wireless charging for your favorite Apple products. Dedicated charge pads for both your iPhone and AirPods and an optional charger for your Apple Watch creates a charging ecosystem for your devices whenever you're sitting behind your desk.
The dock also provides a ton of new connectivity options thanks to the iPad Pro and iPad Air's USB-C port.
- Three USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps) ports for all your accessories
- One USB-C 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps) connection for fast data transfer plus charging (5V/3A or 9V/2.22A)
- An SD 4.0 card reader
- 3.5mm audio jack for speakers or headphones
- Gigabit Ethernet jack to ensure a stable and fast network connection
You can pre-order your new Kensington StudioDock direct from the manufacturer right now. Prices are $379.99 for the 11-inch version, while the larger 12.9-inch model will set you back $399.99. Kensington says that it expects orders to ship in March of this year with orders limited at one per customer.
