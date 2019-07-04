In our last two segments, we took a broad look at Keyboard Maestro and a look at the application's built-in macros and how to make Keyboard Maestro open when you log in. Now we're going to look at the Keyboard Maestro Editor, which is what you use to create, edit, and manage macros. We'll learn how to create macros by looking at the application's built-in macros. Once we see the basics, we'll create our own from scratch.

The Keyboard Maestro Editor consists of three sections:

Groups

You use the Groups column to organize all your macros.

Keyboard Maestro ships with 2 Smart Groups: * All Macros * Enabled Macros and 3 standard groups: * Clipboards * Global Macro Group * Switcher Group

Smart Groups Smart Groups automatically organize macros based on criteria you set. You'll find Keyboard Maestro's dictionary of search strings (the language used to create Smart Groups) here: Keyboard Maestro Search Strings.

Standard Groups You create and curate standard groups by manually dragging macros you've created to the groups you've created.

Macros

The Macros column displays all the macros found in a group you've selected in the Groups column.

Editor

Displays and lets you edit information for a group you've selected in the Groups column or a macro you've selected in the macros column.

How to edit Built-in Macros in Keyboard Maestro

Since Keyboard Maestro comes with a good initial collection of macros, we're going to start by customizing the Application Switcher, just so you can see how a macro is put together.

Start by selecting the Switcher Group from the Groups column.

You should now see a list of about 7 macros in the Macros column and the Editor column should now display a folder icon with the name Switcher Group next to it and just next to that you should see a black check mark.

Click the checkmark.

It should now change to an "X".