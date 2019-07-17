So here we go... just a few more segments left in our series on Keyboard Maestro. Today's section is going to take us well beyond the basics and will be a setup for what's to come.

The Task At Hand

There are some tasks I perform with Keyboard Maestro that are designed for very specific purposes: I send email messages to the director, cast, and crew members when I'm stage managing theatre productions. So the specifics of the task we'll be using for this segment may not specifically match what you'll want to do with Keyboard Maestro, as I suspect most of you aren't stage managing plays. But you can use what you learn here as the foundation for other tasks you may want to perform. Specifically, we'll be creating a macro to create a custom email message that always contains some information but also contains other information that can change. To do this we need to:

Open the Mail app

Create a new email message

Add email addresses to the To: field

Add email addresses to the Cc: field

Add custom information to the Subject: field including today's date and the sequence number for the message we're sending

In order to perform this task we're going to take advantage of Keyboard Maestro's Variables and Named Clipboard features. These will allow you to collect and store information that macros you create will use to perform specific tasks.

Today we're going to create the variables and clipboards we'll need to perform this task.

Keyboard Maestro Variables

Variables, as the name implies, are pieces of information that can, and often do, vary, or change, every time you use them. In Keyboard Maestro you can insert variables into macros as placeholders for information. At the time your macro runs, Keyboard Maestro replaces the placeholder with the information stored in that variable.

Keyboard Maestro offers a few different types of variables, but for our purposes, we're going to use a Global Variable, which means it's available for every macro you create. Keyboard Maestro stores Global Variables locally on your computer. Information stored in these variables persists through restarts.

We create these variables using the Variables preference in Keyboard Maestro's application preferences.

To create a Variable: